ED attaches properties worth Rs 66.75 crore in Maharashtra co-operative bank case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate attached properties of worth Rs 66.75 crore in connection with the money laundering case related to the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB), the agency said on Thursday (July 1).

The assets attached are currently held in the name of Guru Commodity Services and leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.

The ED said that the firm Sparkling Soil, a company related to Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, holds the majority shares of Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills.

“The Directorate of Enforcement has initiated investigations under the PMLA based upon an FIR dated 26.08.2019 registered by Economic Offence Wing, Mumbai Police under sections 120B read with 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and Sections 13(1)(b) & 13(1)(c) of Prevention of Corruption Act,” ED said in a statement.

“In the FIR, it has been alleged that the Sahkari Sugar Karkhanas were fraudulently sold by the then officials and directors of MSCB at throw-away prices to their relatives or private persons without following the due procedure prescribed under the SARFAESI Act,” it added.

The ED said that further investigation is in progress.

