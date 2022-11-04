topStoriesenglish
ED attaches separatist leader Shabir Shah’s house in Srinagar under money laundering act

Investigation under PMLA revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was receiving funds from Hizbul Mujahideen and other militant outfits based in Pakistan. 
 

Srinagar: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached the house of Hurriyat leader Shabir Ahmad Shah under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. A statement that of ED reads that ED has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Botshah Colony, Sanat Nagar, Srinagar in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah S/o Gulam Mohd. Shah under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

It further reads that the ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR dated 30.05.2017 against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
 
“During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was actively involved in the activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir valley by way of stone pelting, processions, protests, strikes and other subversive activities,” it reads.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that Shabir Ahmad Shah was involved in receiving funds Hizbul Mujahideen and other militant outfits based in Pakistan, statement said 
 
It further said that during the course of the investigation, an immovable property worth Rs. 21.80 lakhs owned by Shabir Ahmad Shah was identified and the same has been provisionally attached under PMLA. And further investigation in the case was going on. 

