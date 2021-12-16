ED files prosecution complaint against ex-Bihar MLA Dadan Singh Pehalwan, his wife, son in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against former Bihar MLA Dadan Singh Pehalwan, his wife Usha Yadav, son Kartar Singh Yadav and Chartered Accountant Dinesh Kumar in a money laundering case.

The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the Special Judge (PMLA) in Patna.

According to the official release, the complaint has been filed with a “prayer for awarding punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs. 67,99,374/- in the form of movable and immovable properties in the name of Dadan Singh and his family members.”

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe against the ex-Bihar MLA on the basis of five FIRs lodged at various police stations of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for "the crime related to attempt to murder, Criminal Conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery and use of Arms and Ammunition."



“Dadan Singh Yadav Pehalwan is a habitual offender. In some cases, his wife Usha Devi and son Kartar Singh Yadav are also co-accused,” the central agency said.



The ED said its investigation revealed that the money generated was utilized for transfers into the bank accounts of Dadan and his family members, “which was further utilized for acquisition of movable and immovable assets".

“The elaborate and complex web of transaction was structured by showing the same as genuine business transactions to project these assets as untainted, however, no such business or operative companies were found to be run by Dadan Singh and his family members,” the ED added.

