'A Highly Influential Political Person was...': ED Finds Rs 1.4 Cr Cash in Kolkata Raid; BJP Links it to Mamata

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (February 9) said it has recovered Rs 1.4 crore from a Kolkata businessman in connection with the multi-crore coal-smuggling case. In an official statement, the probe agency said that the recovered money was unaccounted cash part of the total cash payment of approximately Rs 9 crore for a property called Salasar Guest House at an undervalued price.

"A specific intelligence input was gathered that one highly influential political person was making an attempt to launder the proceeds of crime originating from coal smuggling through his close confidant Manjit Singh Grewal. Accordingly, the Enforcement Directorate laid a trap and conducted search action on 08.02.23 at the office of Gajraj Group situated at Earle Street, Kolkata resulting in the seizure of Rs 1.4 crore cash and also incriminating media from there," the ED said.

ED has conducted search on 08.02.23 at the office of Vikram Sakaria of Gajraj Group, Kolkata resulting in seizure of Rs. 1.4 Crore cash and also incriminating media. — ED (@dir_ed) February 9, 2023

"The market value of this property is more than Rs 12 crore, however deed value of the same is shown around Rs 3 crore. This money was part of the agreed differential amount to be paid in cash from the proceeds generated from coal smuggling," it added.

Preliminary analysis of material on record suggests a greater nexus and it appears that this person was also involved in the handling of illegal cash of the minister, the ED added.

BJP links ED's Rs 1.4 crore cash seizure to Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the 'close confidant' of the 'highly influential political person' was seen with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her byelection campaign in Bhawanipore.

"Manjit Singh Grewal @ Jitta; who handled Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Byelection campaign, has been named in ED's Press Release. He can be seen alongside CM & her politician brother Kartik Banerjee. Will CM clarify, like Partha Chatterjee, she'd also take action against him?," Suvendu said in a tweet.

ED's Press Release says that he "launders proceeds of crime originating from Coal Smuggling" of a Highly Influential Political Person & is also involved in handling illegal cash of a Minister.

Rs. 1.4 crore has been seized along with incriminating evidence.

Noose is tightening ! pic.twitter.com/LyTrubyhG3 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) February 9, 2023

BJP `s state chief Sukanta Majumdar also alleged that the businessman has direct relations with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

He further accused her of being involved in the alleged coal scam.

"The ED, in a press briefing, mentioned two businessmen, one of whom is Manjeet Singh Grewal alias Jitti Bhaiii. Mamata Banerjee has direct relations with him. He has been seen with Mamata and her family members on multiple occasions. The money recovered is connected with the coal scam in West Bengal," Majumdar told reporters.

He also demanded a probe into the recovery be carried out by the ED under court supervision and that the identity of all the people involved in the coal scam be revealed.