New Delhi: As part of a probe into money-laundering charges against him and some others, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped down on the Delhi residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying. The Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly is represented by the 49-year-old lawmaker. The ED conducted the searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The federal agency acted on the basis of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the MLA, accusing him of corruption in connection with unlawful appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan holds the position of the Delhi Waqf Board chairman.