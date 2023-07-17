trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636519
NewsIndia
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister, His MP Son In Money Laundering Case

The ED had recently initiated similar action against senior DMK leader and TN Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:00 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

ED Raids Tamil Nadu Minister, His MP Son In Money Laundering Case File Photo

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at the premises of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani in a money laundering case, official sources said. The raids are being undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in the state capital Chennai and in Villupuram, they said.

The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities when Ponmudy was the state mining minister (between 2007 and 2011) and there were allegations of violation of quarry license conditions leading to a loss of about Rs 28 crore to the exchequer. The ED had recently initiated similar action against senior DMK leader and TN Transport Minister Senthil Balaji.


cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded