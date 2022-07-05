New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file a 5000-page charge sheet in connection with the MGNREGA fund scam involving suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others before a Jharkhand court. Besides Singhal, a few mining officials and others also have been named as accused in the matter. Singhal, the mining secretary in Jharkhand, was dismissed from her post soon after her arrest.

In May, the ED grilled Ravi Kejriwal, the former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) treasurer in this connection. The central probe agency had scanned the last three years` transactions of Singhal to check the suspicious money trail if any.

It also scanned all her properties. Earlier, four cars belonging to Singhal`s charted accountant Suman Kumar were seized in May. The source said that since someone else had made the payments for luxury cars raising suspicion. Few incriminating documents were also recovered by the ED.

During the investigation, the probe agency had recovered around Rs 19 crore in cash. It was said to be Singhal`s money. Statements of Singhal and her husband were recorded in the matter.