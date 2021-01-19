Education Ministry's big decision on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 syllabus, eligibility criteria; check details

As confusion over the syllabus of JEE Main and NEET continues, the Ministry of Education on Tuesday clarified on the matter. It stated that the syllabus of JEE Main and NEET will remain unchanged for 2021 and continue as that of the previous year. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations.

Students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

As per an official release, the exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced relaxation in admission criteria for NITs and centrally funded technical institutions by waiving off the requirement of 75 per cent marks in class 12. The release stated, "Considering the decision taken for IIT JEE (Advanced) and in line with the decision taken for the last academic year, the Ministry of Education has also decided to waive off the 75 per cent marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs, whose admissions are based on JEE (Main).

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had last year relaxed norms for admissions into National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). As per the relaxation, NITs will admit undergraduate students based on their performance in Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) and will discount the class 12 board examination marks in the selection process.

Earlier, along with the performance in JEE-Mains, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

On Mondy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ made several major announcements. Addressing a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country, the Education Minister addressed the queries of the students.

Pokhriyal asserted that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum that was announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak. “The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams. The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

Speaking on physical classes and reopening of schools, he said that that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school. He stated that physical classes will resume and there will be a 50-50 per cent balance between online classes and attending classes physically. He added that once it is confirmed that it is safe to ask students to attend schools physically only then a decision will be taken to continue online classes.