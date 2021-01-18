Education Minister makes big announcement on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021; check details

As concerns of students and teachers over CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 rises, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday made several major announcements. Addressing a webinar with students and faculty of the Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country, the Education Minister addressed the queries of the students.

Pokhriyal asserted that the questions of the exams will be based on the reduced syllabus as per the 2020 curriculum that was announced keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

“The students will only have to study the revised syllabus for their CBSE board exams and other exams based upon CBSE board syllabus 2021 such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The questions will only be asked from that portion,” he said.

Speaking on physical classes and reopening of schools, he said that that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school. He stated that physical classes will resume and there will be a 50-50 per cent balance between online classes and attending classes physically. He added that once it is confirmed that it is safe to ask students to attend schools physically only then a decision will be taken to continue online classes.

Some of the issues raised by students with Pokhriyal:

1. Conduct Class 9th and 11th exams online: The Education Minister decided not to respond directly but said that the CBSE and other boards are aware of the hardships faced by the students this academic session due to COVID-19 and this is the reason why exams are based on the reduced syllabus.

2. Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2021: The minister said that it is not easy to postpone these competitive exams in 2021 but said that the questions in NEET 2021 and JEE 2021 exams will be based on the reduced syllabus.

3. Online school instead of offline classes: Pokhriyal said that online classes will remain an option for students who are not able to physically join the school.

The Union Education Ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release an examination date-sheet.

Over 3 lakh students have registered from the Delhi region for the Class 10 CBSE board exam, while over 2.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 12 exam. The Delhi government has suggested that schools conduct pre-board exams for Class 12 from March 20 to April 15 and Class 10 pre-board exams from April 1 to April 15.

Pokhriyal interacted with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya to motivate and encourage them to focus on their academics despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the school education. Earlier on various occasions, Union Education Minister interacted with students, teachers, professors, and parents, taking their opinions about how the education sector can go forward with minimum impact on students, post COVID-19 pandemic.