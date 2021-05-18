Efficacy of plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients under question, here's why

New Delhi: In its latest guidelines for the treatment for COVID-19 patients, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has dropped the use of convalescent plasma, giving respite to many who believed that it would save the lives of their dear ones if they somehow managed a plasma donor.

It was also reported that family members of the COVID-affected were running from pillar to post, in desperation, to get a plasma donor and were even ready to pay a hefty price for the same in the 'false belief' that it would cure their patient.

With the cases surging in the country, there has been a spur in the demand for plasma donors, even as experts raised concerns over the efficacy of plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients.

The ICMR's latest guidelines would discourage such groups also that were propagating this idea, besides those who believed it to be a panacea for coronavirus treatment.

As per the ICMR advisory on April 22, Convalescent plasma (Off label) was considered only when the following criteria were met: Early moderate disease (preferably within 7 days of symptom onset, no use after 7 days) and availability of high titre donor plasma (Signal to the cut-off ratio (S/O) >3.5 or equivalent depending on the test kit being used).

As per the previous advisory, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab (off label), and Convalescent plasma (Off label) were used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The latest advisory suggests the use of only Remdesivir and Tocilizumab (off label) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On May 14, a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19 was held during which its `ineffectiveness` in a number of cases was discussed.

Earlier on April 19, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said that anti-viral Remdesivir and plasma therapy have a limited role to play in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients and are not of much use.

Notably, India today witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, but the fatalities rose in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday morning stated that there were 2,63,533 new infections, alongside 4,329 coronavirus-related casualties, which notably is India's highest single-day rise in COVID-19 deaths.

The country's total caseload has now increased to 2,52,28,996, while the death toll has soared to 2,78,719, the data added.