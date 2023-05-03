'Effort To Defame Kejriwal': AAP Says ED Apologised For Adding MP's Name In Chargesheet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh today said that the Enforcement Directorate has sent him a letter apologising for including his name in a chargesheet related to the Delhi excise policy case. Posting a video on Twitter, Singh accused the ED of dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged a conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi party while saying that he lives his life with honesty.

"Probes by ED is a pack of lies. I am saying it since the first day. Be it action against Manish Sisodia, an effort to defame me or arrests of any other persons, there is only one motive behind all these - Narendra Modi fears Arvind Kejriwal and thus there is a conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal," said Sanjay Singh in a video tweet.

The AAP MP further said that when ED added his name to the chargesheet, he had issued a legal notice to the probe agency and now the central probe agency has accepted its mistake 'for the first time'. "First time in history, ED has accepted that my name was added to the chargesheet by mistake. Is this a joke? This is a fake probe. Why ED is dancing to the tunes of Narendra Modi? Why attempts are being made to defame Arvind Kejriwal on the direction of Narendra Modi. Why people linked with Arvind Kejriwal are being framed? There is only one motive and that is to bring a bad name to Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Sanjay Singh claimed that these allegations against AAP and its leaders are baseless. He said that the Arvind Kejriwal government won't be bogged down by the Narendra Modi government.

'Deliberate Attempt To Defame AAP'

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party said that Sanjay Singh's name in the Delhi excise policy case charge sheet was not a mistake but a deliberate attempt to defame the party and its leaders. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP chief spokesperson and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the CBI and ED have become synonyms for harassment and torture. Bharadwaj alleged that the Central probe agencies have not been able to prove corruption worth even a single penny against AAP leaders. "The whole matter is being done to defame Arvind Kejriwal and his government. It is a conspiracy by the Centre. They want to defame the AAP by hook or crook," he said.

AAP Seeks Actions Against ED Director

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh wrote to the Union finance ministry seeking sanction to prosecute Enforcement Department (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in the Delhi excise policy case. "Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has written a letter to the Union Finance Secretary, seeking sanction for prosecuting ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender," the AAP said in a statement on Wednesday.