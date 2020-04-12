हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Eight arrested for gambling in Delhi's Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Eight arrested for gambling in Delhi&#039;s Rohini
Representational Image

New Delhi: Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs. 95,600 in cash and five new packets of playing cards have been recovered, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Delhi Gambling act, section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other?relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Kumar (36), Amit (41), Sunil (52), Kamal Kishore (59), Pradeep (32), Suresh Kumar (48), Rajesh Malik (52) and Satbir (27).

Tags:
DelhiGamblingRohiniDelhi Police
Next
Story

Owaisi asks Centre to provide aid to state govts for fighting coronavirus COVID-19 battle
Corona Meter
  • 7529Confirmed
  • 653Discharged
  • 242Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M29S

Watch Debate: Lockdown will stop community transmission of COVID-19?