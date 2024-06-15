Advertisement
NAXALITES

Eight Naxalites, One Security Personnel Killed In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Encounter

The encounter broke out near Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda region of the Abujhmad forests.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
New Delhi: At least eight Naxalites have been killed in an encounter that broke out between Naxalites and security forces on Saturday in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The encounter between Naxalites and security forces has been underway for the past two days, officials said.

"One jawan lost his life in the line of duty, whereas two have sustained injuries," they said, ANI reported.

As per officials, Narayanpur-Kondagaon-Kanker-Dantewada District Reserve Guards (DRG), Special Task Forces (STF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 53rd Battalion are involved in the operation.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area because the officials think that a large number of other Naxalites have also been injured during the encounter. 

The encounter broke out near Kutul, Farashbeda and Kodtameda region of the Abujhmad forests.

On June 8, six Naxalites were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces near the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh.

 

 

