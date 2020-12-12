हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hyderabad

Eight workers hospitalised after massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Hyderabad

Atleast eight people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a chemical shop in Hyderabad.


ANI photo

Hyderabad: Atleast eight people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a chemical shop in Hyderabad.

As per the police the fire began at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd located at Industrial Development Area in Bollaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad city on Saturday, reported ANI. 

There has been reports of any casualty, the rescue operations are underway.

"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," the police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, workers from adjacent factories are being evacuated.

(This is a developing news story, more details are awaited)

