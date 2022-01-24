हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP campaign for poll-bound states

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

&#039;Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko&#039;: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP campaign for poll-bound states

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for poll-bound states, asking Delhiites to upload videos of the Delhi government's good work on social media platforms.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," he said while launching the "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign.

 

 

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms. The AAP chief added that after polls, "I will have dinner with 50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral.''

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalBJPAAPassembly elections 2022PunjabUPGoaEk Mauka Kejriwal Ko
