Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan will help in realizing Gandhiji’s ideals of Gram Swaraj: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 6) congratulated Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan on reaching the figure of 1 lakh schools across India, and lauded their effort for spearheading the ‘Ekal School Abhiyan’ to promote the education among rural and tribal children.

Addressing the Ekal Vidyalaya Sangathan, Gujarat through a video message, the Prime Minister appreciated the Sangathan volunteers for their role in Nation building by imparting education and awareness to more than 2.8 million rural and tribal children who reside in the remotest locations across India and Nepal.

Highlighting the fact that the Sangathan has been awarded Gandhi Peace Prize due to its commitment towards social service and for being an inspirational role model for the whole country, PM Modi said the Union Government is also working enthusiastically for better Education and Skill development in India.

"Schemes like scholarship for scheduled tribe’s children, Eklavya Model residential school, Poshan Abhhiyan, Mission Indradhanush, and school holidays on the occasion of tribal festivals etc have helped not only in checking the school dropout rates but also promoted the holistic development of children," he said.

He suggested that to celebrate the 75 years of Independence in 2022, the Sangathan should encourage its schoolchildren to organize special skits, musical competitions, debates and discussions to highlight the role of tribes in the Indian Freedom Movement. "The competitions may start this year and complete with an all-encompassing national level competition in 2022. He added that the Ekal family may also organize a Khel-Mahakhumbh (sports fiesta) of traditional Indian sports," the PM added.

Modi also presented the idea of pairing private and public schools wherein students from rural backgrounds will learn from their urban counterparts and vice versa, thus boosting the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

Appreciating the use of e-education and digitization by Ekal Sansthan, Modi said that the organization may also come up with a single real-time dashboard for monitoring the progress of all the Ekal Vidyalas in a comprehensive way.

Reminding the audience that the day coincides with the ‘Punya Tithi’ of “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar" PM highlighted that Ekal Sangathan has succeeded in realizing Baba Saheb’s dream of imparting equal education to girls and boys.

"As India completes 75 years of Independence, the success of Ekal Sangathan will help in realizing Gandhiji’s ideals of Gram Swaraj, Social Justice of Baba Saheb, Antyoday of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Swami Vivekanad’s dream of a Glorious India," Modi added.