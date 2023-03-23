'Shinde Govt Walks On Balasaheb's Path': Maha Minister After 'Illegal Dargah' Razed In Mumbai

New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray claimed that a mosque was being built in the sea in the Mahim area of Mumbai, a 'mazar' like structure being constructed "unauthorizedly" was on Thursday (March 23, 2023) removed by district collectorate, civic and police personnel. Mumbai City Resident Collector Sadanand Jadhav told news agency PTI that the "mazar' and the structure around it had come up illegally on revenue department land. A six-member team was formed for its demolition with the help of personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police.

"The BMC provided machinery for demolishing the illegal structure and Mumbai Police gave security," Jadhav said.

Other officials said the team set up by the collector had visited the site in the morning, after which demolition procedures began.

Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2 March 23, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had claimed that a mosque was being built in the sea in the Mahim area of Mumbai for the last two years.

Addressing a rally of his party at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, he also showed a clip to prove his claim and warned that if no action is taken in the matter in a month, his party will build a Ganesh temple at the same site.

संपूर्ण व्हिडीओ : सन्मा. राजसाहेबांनी आज एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची बाब समोर आणली... सरकारचं/प्रशासनाचं दुर्लक्ष झाल्यावर काय होतं ते पहा… माहीमच्या मगदूम बाबा दर्ग्याच्या इकडे समुद्रात हे अनधिकृत बांधकाम केलं. २ वर्षांपूर्वी हे काहीच नव्हतं. इथे नवीन हाजीअली तयार करणं सुरु आहे.… pic.twitter.com/BQ2CH1NmCb — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that now there is a government in the state that walks on the path of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Raj Thackeray raised the issue which was earlier raised by Balasaheb Thackeray. Proceedings have been initiated under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and if any kind of construction has to be done in the sea, then permission should be taken under the CRZ," he said on the removal of the mazar-like structure off Mumbai coast.