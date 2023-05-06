topStoriesenglish2603967
NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

Eknath Shinde To campaign For BJP In Karnataka: Report

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:58 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Eknath Shinde To campaign For BJP In Karnataka: Report

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said. Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said. The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the BJP sources said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar