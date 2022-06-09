हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

SHOCKING! Elderly Bihar couple begs for Rs 50,000 to get dead son's body from hospital

The couple comes from an economically disadvantageous background and since they don't have the money the hospital employee has allegedly asked for, they have been knocking on doors to beg for the money.  

Elderly Bihar couple begs for Rs 50,000 to get dead son&#039;s body from hospital
Pic courtesy: ANI

Patna: A purported video of an elderly couple in Samastipur district, Bihar, going door to door, begging to collect Rs 50,000 to get their dead son’s body released from the hospital, is going viral. The couple comes from an economically disadvantageous background and since they don't have the money the hospital employee has allegedly asked for, they have been knocking on doors to beg for the money.

 

"Some time ago, my son had gone missing. Now, we have received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" Mahesh Thakur, the deceased's father, told ANI. 

 

The purported video has shocked netizens who slammed the hospital for its inhuman behaviour. However, the hospital has promised to take strict action. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared," Dr SK Chaudhary, Civil surgeon, Samastipur was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharSadar hospitalelderly couple biharelderly couple begs
Next
Story

Government's 'forced' efforts to establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir have 'miserably' failed: Farooq Abdullah

Must Watch

Japan, NATO boost ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the China factor