Patna: A purported video of an elderly couple in Samastipur district, Bihar, going door to door, begging to collect Rs 50,000 to get their dead son’s body released from the hospital, is going viral. The couple comes from an economically disadvantageous background and since they don't have the money the hospital employee has allegedly asked for, they have been knocking on doors to beg for the money.

Samastipur, Bihar | Parents of a youth beg to collect money to get the mortal remains of their son released from Sadar Hospital after a hospital employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to release the body pic.twitter.com/rezk7p6FyG — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

"Some time ago, my son had gone missing. Now, we have received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" Mahesh Thakur, the deceased's father, told ANI.

The purported video has shocked netizens who slammed the hospital for its inhuman behaviour. However, the hospital has promised to take strict action. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared," Dr SK Chaudhary, Civil surgeon, Samastipur was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)