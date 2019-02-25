Election Commission busts fake claims about online voting for NRIs

New Delhi: Taking a serious note on a viral post that has been doing rounds on social media, the Election Commission of India on Monday issued a statement asking people to stay beware of fake news on the internet. The viral post, which has been shared on WhatsApp and other online social media platforms, claims that voters, who hold an Indian passport can vote online in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The message further contains a link to the ECI website, where it asks the NRI voters can further enroll online.

The statement issued by the ECI read, "Beware of fake news in social media informing that "Those who hold an Indian passport, can now vote online for 2019 elections. There is no online voting facility for any category of voter. Overseas Indians may submit an application for enrolment in form 6A online at nvsp.in or by using Voter helpline mobile app. To cast the vote on the date of the poll, an overseas elector may come to his designated Polling station with his Passport as a document for identification."

An ECI spokesperson also took to Twitter and wrote, "It has come to our notice that the following FAKE NEWS is circulating on some WhatsApp groups.

It is clarified that you can only apply for voter registration online through http://nvsp.in portal."

The spokesperson added that the panel has written to the Delhi Police to 'lodge FIR & investigate the matter of fake news, relating to voting by NRIs using ECI logo.' Sharing a helpline number, the official said that Voter registration services will get more accessible with it.

It is to be noted that though the ECI provide an option for NRI voters to enroll online, the person cannot cast his or her vote, as the viral message claimed. To cast the vote, the person has to be physically present at the respective polling booth, with his/her passport.