PUNJAB POLICE

Election Commission Posts New Punjab DCs, DIGs

ECI had ordered the transfer of several non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Punjab.

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Election Commission Posts New Punjab DCs, DIGs The posts are encadred for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service, respectively, a statement issued by ECI said.

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Thursday said the Election Commission of India has appointed Himanshu Agarwal, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, as the new Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar. Likewise, Vishesh Sarangal has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur.

In addition, Jagdale Nilambari Vijay has been posted as DIG of the Ropar Range, while Rakesh Kumar Kaushal has been appointed as DIG of the Border Range, he added.

Earlier in the day, the ECI had ordered the transfer of several non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Punjab.

The posts are encadred for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service, respectively, a statement issued by ECI said.

In Punjab, the SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts as well as the SSP Bathinda have been transferred with immediate effect.

