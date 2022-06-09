New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday will announce the schedule for the presidential polls as the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to end on July 24. Previously, the presidential election was held on July 17, 2017, while the declaration of the winner was made three days later, on July 20. Kovind had become the first person from Uttar Pradesh to serve as the President of India.

The President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college, which is comprised of elected members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and, therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the legislative councils are not electors for the presidential election.

The next president, notably, will be the 15th President of India.