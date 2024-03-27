Election. Quiz: Lok Sabha Elections Costed 3870 Cr In 2014! How Much Did It Cost In 1952?

New Delhi: The expenditure of conducting Lok Sabha elections have surged significantly over the decades. As a cornerstone of democracy, the elections in India have a multifaceted nature which encompasses varied electoral dynamics, voter demographics, infrastructural enhancements, electoral reforms, financial arrangements, and technological advancements.

Cost Of Lok Sabha Elections 2014

The expense for the 2014 general elections mounted to Rs 3,870.3 crore. It's interesting that the entire expenditure for Lok Sabha elections is covered by the Central government, while state polls are funded by respective state governments. In cases of simultaneous polls, the expenditure is shared between the Centre and state governments, emphasizing the collaborative financial responsibility in conducting elections.

Cost Of Lok Sabha Elections 1952

The expenditure on Lok Sabha polls increased significantly over time, rising from Rs 10.45 crore to 3078 crore in 2014. Initially, the Lok Sabha elections were contested for 489 seats. However, the number of constituencies was expanded to 543 in 1977. In the 1952 elections, a total of 53 political parties and 533 Independents contested for the 489 seats. Remarkably, in the 2014 elections, the number surged to 464 political parties and 3,234 candidates vying for the 543 seats.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The total number of voters for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections increased by 84.3 million compared to the 2014 polls. Notably, there has been an addition of around 15 million voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

Infrastructure Enhancement

The number of polling stations for the 2019 elections is set to reach 10 lakh, a significant increase from the approximately nine lakh stations in 2014.

Technological Advancement

Voter-verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), introduced in eight constituencies during the 2014 polls, will be deployed in all constituencies in 2019. Additionally, the introduction of the None of the Above (NOTA) option in the 2014 elections provided voters with a unique expression of choice.