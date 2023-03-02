topStoriesenglish2578731
Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: CHECK Constituency-Wise Full List Of Winners

Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, LEFT, TIPRA, CONGRESS: The Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners appeared to be winning Tripura's elections handily at first glance, but as the vote counted down, the BJP+'s advantage shrank as the Left Front-Congress coalition and the TIPRA party picked up seats. The BJP is currently dominating in over 20 seats, TIPRA Motha is leading in over 13 seats, and the CPI(M) and Congress parties are leading in 10 and 5 seats, respectively, according to recent trends on the ground. In two districts, other candidates are in the lead.

  • Today will see the results of the 60 Tripura Assembly constituencies that held elections.
  • By the close of the day on March 2, the Election Commission will announce the Tripura Election Result 2023.
  • According to early trends, the BJP is leading in Tripura by winning 30 of the state's 60 seats.

Tripura Election Results: Counting of Votes for the Tripura assembly election started today. For the Tripura Assembly, which has a total of 60 seats, there are 21 counting locations. At the Umakanta Academy, which is situated in the heart of the city of Agartala, a total of 14 assembly constituencies will be counted. In this census centre, Chief Minister Manik Saha's fate will be determined. Additionally, the most soughted constituency Agartala Assembly will be counted here. At Sonamura High Girls School, Pratima Bhowmik, a Union Minister of State and BJP candidate for the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, will have her destiny determined. This counting centre will conduct the counting for a total of four assembly districts.

There are slightly more than 28 lakh electors overall. There will be a total of 259 applicants chosen, 22 of whom are women. There were 3337 total voting locations, 1128 of which were sensitive ones. voter turnout in this race was about 87%. 4% less than the most recent assembly elections. In this territory, there are three candidates running for office. The governing BJP and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are on one side, and the Left-Congress coalition, Tipramotha, is on the other. Trinamool Congress has some fighting spirit.

Tripura Election Results 2023: Performance Of Top Contenders

Here is how top contenders are performing:

  • Jishnu Deb Barman, the deputy chief minister, lost the Charilam constituency.
  • Sushanta Deb of the BJP defeats Pratha Pratim Majumder of the CPM to capture the Bishalgarh constituency.
  • Jishnu Debbarma, the deputy chief minister, is more than a thousand votes behind TIPRA Motha candidate Subodh Debbarma in the Charilam constituency.
  • After the final round of voting, CPM candidate Nayan Sarkar defeated Krishnadhan Das, a sitting MLA for the BJP, by a majority of 1854 votes in the Bamutia constituency of Northern Agartala. Das received 17,665 ballots compared to Sarkar's 19519 votes.
  • At Pabiacherra, Labour Minister Bhagaban Das is over 1,400 votes behind Congress candidate Satyaban Das by the conclusion of the second round.
  • Town Bordowali is won by Tripura's chief minister Manik Saha.
  • Ratan Lal Nath (BJP) wins Mohanpur constituency.
  • Congressman Sudip Roy Barman is leading from Agartala.
  • Surajit Datta, a BJP contender, is in the lead for the Ramnagar seat. From the Ramnagar constituency, independent nominee Purushuttam Roy Barman is in last place.

Exit Polls Survey

According to exit surveys, the BJP and its allies are likely to keep control of Tripura. According to exit surveys, the BJP and its partner IPFT are predicted to win about 32 of the state's 60 seats, or just over the majority threshold of 31. The BJP-led NDA won a healthy majority in the 2018 assembly elections, taking home 44 of the 60 seats. The 25-year rule of the CPM-led Left Front came to an end when the BJP gained 35 seats on its own. Congress, the state's major opposition party since the 1970s, was unsuccessful in winning even one seat.

On March 22, the current Tripura Legislative Assembly sitting will come to an end. Therefore, the state's administration should be fully established before then. Here you can see all the information about which party gets how many seats in Tripura Chunav Results in 2023 out of 60 assembly constituencies. Also, the complete details of which MLAs have been elected from which constituencies can also be seen on the page below.

Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates

S.NO Constituency Name Winning Candidate’s Name and Party Name
1 Simna (ST) Brishaketu Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
2 Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath (BJP) WON
3 Bamutia (SC) Nayan Sarkar (Left) WON
4 Barjala (SC) Sudip Sarkar (Left) Leading
5 Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty (BJP) Leading
6 Agartala Sudip Roy Barman (Cong) Leading
7 Ramnagar Surajit Datta (BJP) Leading
8 Town Bordowali Manik Saha ( BJP) WON
9 Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy (Cong) Leading
10 Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury (BJP) Leading
11 Mandaibazar(ST) Swapna Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
12 Takarjala (ST) Biswajit Kalai (TIPRA) Leading
13 Pratapgarh (SC) Ramu Das (Left) Leading
14 Badharghat (SC) Mina Rani Sarkar (BJP) Leading
15 Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb (BJP) Leading  
16 Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb (BJP) Leading
17 Golaghati (ST) Manab Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
18 Suryamaninagar Ram Prasad Paul (BJP) Leading
19 Charilam (ST) Subodh Debbarma (BJP) WON
20 Boxanagar Samsul Haque (Left) Leading
21 Nalchar (SC) Kishor Barman (BJP) Leading
22 Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty (Left) Leading
23 Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik (BJP) Leading
24 Ramchandraghat(ST) Ranjit Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
25 Khowai Nirmal Biswas (Left) Leading
26 Asharambari(ST) Animesh Debbarma (TIPRA) WON
27 Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Pinaki Das Chowdhury (BJP) Leading
28 Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy (BJP) Leading
29 Krishnapur (ST) Bikash Debbarma (BJP) Leading
30 Bagma (ST) Ram Pada Jamatia (BJP) Leading
31 Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy (BJP) Leading
32 Matarbari Abhishek Debroy (BJP) Leading
33 Kakraban-Salgarh (SC) Jitendra Majumder (BJP) Leading
34 Rajnagar (SC) Swapna Majumdar (BJP) Leading
35 Belonia Dipankar Sen (Left) Leading
36 Santirbazar (ST) Pramod Reang (BJP) Leading
37 Hrishyamukh Asoke Ch. Mitra (Left) Leading
38 Jolaibari (ST) Sukla Charan Noatia (IPFT) WON
39 Manu (ST) Mailafru Mog (BJP) Leading
40 Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhury (Left) WON
41 Ampinagar (ST) Pathan Lal Jamatia (TIPRA) Leading
42 Amarpur Ranjit Das (BJP) WON
43 Karbook (ST) Sanjoy Manik Tripura (TIPRA) Leading
44 Raima Valley(ST) Nandita Debbarma (TIPRA) Leading
45 Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb (BJP) Leading
46 Surma (SC) Swapna Das Paul ( BJP) Leading
47 Ambassa (ST) Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (TIPRA) WON
48 Karmachhara(ST) Paul Dangshu (TIPRA) Leading
49 Chawamanu(ST) Sambhu Lal Chakma (BJP) Leading
50 Pabiachhara(SC) Satyaban Das (Cong) Leading
51 Fatikroy (SC) Sudhangshu Das (BJP) Leading
52 Chandipur Tinku Roy (BJP) Leading
53 Kailashahar Birajit Sinha (Cong) Leading
54 Kadamtala-Kurti Dilip Tanti (BJP) Leading
55 Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath (BJP) WON
56 Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen (BJP) Leading
57 Jubarajnagar Sailendra Chandra Nath (Left) Leading
58 Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das (BJP) Leading
59 Pencharthal (ST) Santana Chakma (BJP) Leading
60 Kanchanpur (ST) Bimanjoy Reang (IND) Leading

In India, there will be Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Naturally, the party that does well in the state assembly elections is thought to be far ahead in the national general elections.

