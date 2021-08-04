Electrification of Banihal-Baramulla railway track 70% complete, to meet March 2022 deadline

Srinagar: The electrification of 130 km long Banihal-Baramulla railway track is complete up to 70 per cent and is likely to meet the deadline of March 2022 set by the government. The project is being monitored by the Prime Minister's Office, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, Indian Railways and IRCON are working together on this project since August 2019.

Once the project is complete, the government would save money being spent on diesel and also help in checking pollution. Moreover, the electric system would be 40 per cent more economical as compared to diesel.

“This project has many benefits. At present, trains run on diesel and the pollution due to it is very high and its running cost is also very high. By running the train on electricity, pollution will diminish and it will be economical also. The work was started in August 2019 and 24 months time was given to us. But due to COVID-19, the work has slowed down and the deadline we have been given now is March 2022,” said Abid Amin Shah, Additional General Manager, Ircon.

“It is directly monitored from PMO. The deadline of March 2022 was also fixed by PMO. This is being done on priority and it will be completed within the stipulated time frame,” he added.

Along with this, work is going on to link Banihal with Katra. When Katra-Banihal link will be completed, the union territory will be better linked with the rest of the country.

IRCON has completed the installation of iron poles in North Kashmir. Now the wiring work is going on. The installation of poles in South Kashmir is also close to completion.

