Eleven Persons Killed In Blasts At Two Firecracker Units In Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: At least eleven persons were killed and two injured in two separate fire accidents at fireworks units in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti village in the district on Tuesday, police said. Police, fire and rescue service personnel, and the public put up joint efforts in extinguishing the flames and trying to rescue the victims.

"Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Rangapalayam, and their identities are yet to be established," a senior police official told PTI. The police suspect that they could be workers, he said.

Three persons who were rescued from the unit succumbed to injuries.

Another such incident at a fireworks unit at Kichanayakanpatti village left a man dead. He has been identified as Vembu (35), police said. Two women workers who were rescued have been admitted to the Srivilliputtur Government Hospital for treatment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured.