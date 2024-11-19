On Tuesday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the GSAT-20 communication satellite into space, marking a significant milestone in the growing collaboration between India’s space agency, ISRO, and Elon Musk’s private space company.

The launch, which took place from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carried the 4,700-kg GSAT-20 satellite, designed to enhance India’s communication capabilities and infrastructure.

Key Features of GSAT-20

The GSAT-20 satellite is equipped with advanced communication technology, including a Ka-band high-throughput payload. This payload is intended to support a range of vital communication services across India, including internet connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

With a mission lifespan of 14 years, GSAT-20 will play a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s telecommunication network and improving connectivity across the country.

In addition to improving ground-based communication, the satellite will also facilitate in-flight internet services, a sector recently given a boost by new regulatory changes allowing in-flight connectivity within Indian airspace.



The collaboration between SpaceX and ISRO represents a significant shift in India’s approach to satellite launches. Although India has successfully launched over 430 foreign satellites to date, the GSAT-20 is one of the heaviest payloads ISRO has had to launch.

India’s own launch vehicles, such as the LVM-3, are limited in their payload capacity, able to carry up to 4,000 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The 4,700 kg GSAT-20 satellite exceeded this limit, prompting ISRO to seek external assistance.

As part of this need, India’s commercial space arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), entered into its first-ever collaboration with SpaceX in January 2023. This partnership became necessary due to the increasing demand for satellite launches and the limitations of ISRO’s domestic capabilities.

SpaceX ISRO Collaboration

For the first time, ISRO turned to SpaceX, signaling a departure from its traditional reliance on European space launch services, particularly Arianespace. The decision was driven by the fact that Arianespace currently does not have operational rockets available for such heavy payloads, coupled with the ongoing geopolitical tensions that have limited access to launch services from Russia and China.

With a growing demand for high-capacity communication satellites and limited options for reliable and cost-effective launches, SpaceX has emerged as the most viable alternative for India. The successful launch of GSAT-20 reinforces this trend, positioning SpaceX as a key partner for future space missions.