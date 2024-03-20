New Delhi: Noida Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay in connection in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here four months ago, officials said. Seven acccused including YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Noida Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi says, "In the same case in which Elvish Yadav was arrested a few days ago, two other people have been arrested this morning. Their names are Ishwar and Vinay. Ishwar used to constantly talk to the snake charmer Rahul and had his own banquet hall where he used to bring snakes and prepare snake poison. Vinay is a special friend of Ishwar Yadav. They are being sent to judicial custody..."

#WATCH | YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police arrests two more accused named Ishwar and Vinay. pic.twitter.com/jA3qBeJYXh — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Elvish on Sunday was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. The YouTuber was arrested and presented in the District and Sessions Court Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh earlier in the day.

This comes after Elvish was named in the FIR filed in the case along with five others. Five of those alleged accused have since been arrested by the Police. The case pertains to the police raids at a Noida party in November 2023 during which police found snake venom used for intoxication by the guests.

An FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Speaking on the matter, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Saxena said, "Law will take its course and no celebrity is bigger than the law." Meanwhile, the YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on November 4, denied charges against himself, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.