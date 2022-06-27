Munich: Terming the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 a "black spot" on the vibrant history of India's democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress Party and said that democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago, but the people answered the conspiracies to crush it in a democratic way Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, made the remarks while addressing thousands of members of the Indian community at a grand event held at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich.

"Today is June 26 which is also known as the day when India's democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency is a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," Modi said, targeting the opposition Congress Party in a speech from abroad.

Emergency was announced in India on June 25, 1975, when Congress leader Indira Gandhi was the prime minister and was lifted on March 21, 1977.

"The people of India answered all the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way. We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are," Modi said in his over 30 minutes speech at the indoor arena, described as the largest Indian community event of Prime Minister Modi in continental Europe.

आपातकाल का कालखंड भारत के वाइब्रेंट डेमोक्रेटिक इतिहास में एक काले धब्बे की तरह है। लेकिन इस काले धब्बे पर सदियों से चली आ रही लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की श्रेष्ठता भारी पड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/B0LMEEwAEt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022

Modi said that Indians are proud of their democracy. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

Addressing the Indian community members in Munich, Modi lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India's success story and acting as brand ambassadors of India's success.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda.

Exhilarating atmosphere in Munich! Addressing a community programme. https://t.co/SzXiRPvRR8 June 26, 2022

"In the last century, Germany and other countries benefited from the 3rd Industrial Revolution. India was a slave back then that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution, it's now leading the world," Modi said.

He said India has shown how well democracy is delivering in such a vast and so diverse country.

"The way crores of Indians have achieved big goals together, it is unprecedented. Today every village in India is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India has been providing free ration to 80 crore poor people for the last 2 years," he added.

Not only this, in India, on average, we have a 'unicorn' every 10 days, he added.