New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Germany for a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora, the German state of Bavaria arranged a special appreciation gesture for the Indian leader. He was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. Not only this but PM Modi will also be a guest of honour at a dinner party hosted by Bavaria for all the G7 leaders. PM Modi arrived in Munich today to attend the G7 summit where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and will hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism.

Here are two special gestures by Bavaria for PM Modi

A musical welcome

A Bavarian band welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Munich airport. Such a gesture by the state of sending their Bavarian band for a grand welcome was last extended to the former President of the United States, Barack Obama in 2015.

Special Bavarian dinner

On Sunday, the Minister-President of Bavaria will also host a dinner for many world leaders including PM Modi. However, PM Modi has been in a way accorded with the guest of honour status and he will be the only leader speaking on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora in Germany amid chants of “Modi Modi.”Addressing the Indian diaspora in Germany, Modi said that 21st century India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0 and is shining at every front whether it is in the field of information technology or digital technology.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany for a three-day visit, said India has the third-largest startup ecosystem and it is the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

"Today, the New India is at the forefront of Industry 4.0. Be it IT or digital technology, India is shining at every front," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Indian community in Munich.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," he said.

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.