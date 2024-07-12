Emergency: June 25 Declared As 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', Shah Says 'This Day Will Remind...'

New Delhi: The Centre has declared June 25 as a ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to pay tributes to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency in 1975.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement in a gazette notification saying, "a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

Soon after MHA announced the notification, Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that June 35 will remind us of the immense contribution of all those people who suffered during the time of emergency.

Amit Shah shared a notification on his social media site X which reads, "Whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India's resilient democracy; Therefore, Government of India declares 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future".

25 जून 1975 को तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गाँधी ने अपनी तानाशाही मानसिकता को दर्शाते हुए देश में आपातकाल लगाकर भारतीय लोकतंत्र की आत्मा का गला घोंट दिया था। लाखों लोगों को अकारण जेल में डाल दिया गया और मीडिया की आवाज को दबा दिया गया। भारत सरकार ने हर साल 25 जून को 'संविधान…

49 years ago on June 25, Indira Gandhi's government unleashed a wave of repression, imprisoning lakhs of people without justification and muzzling the media. The Emergency stripped citizens of their fundamental rights and undermined the country's democratic fabric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a post on X and said, "Congress-unleashed dark phase of Indian history."

To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of…

Congress Counters After MHA Announces 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

After the home ministry announced Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas on June 25 and BJP leaders also started targeting the grand old party, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh countered and called out June 4 as a 'Modi Mukti Diwas'. Jairam said that June 4 was a political and moral defeat of PM Modi.