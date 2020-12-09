Eminent Hindi poet and journalist Manglesh Dabral passes away

New Delhi: Eminent Hindi poet and journalist Manglesh Dabral on Wednesday (December 9) breathed his last at Delhi’s AIIMS. 72-year -old Dabral was tested Coronavirus positive a few weeks ago.

Born in a remote village of Uttarakhand, Manglesh Dabral was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2000 for his poetry collection ‘Ham Jo Dekhte Hain’.

Dabral was a prolific writer and has several collections in poetry as well as prose. His poetry collections include Pahar Par Lalten, Ghar Ka Rasta, Ham Jo Dekhte Hain, Awaz Bhi Ek Jagah Hai and Naye Yug Men Shatru.

His prose collections include Lekhak Ki Roti and Kavi Ka Akelapan, besides a travel diary Ek Bar Iowa.

Dabral’s poetry has also been translated into all major Indian languages as well as many foreign languages including English, Russian, German, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French.

Dabral was associated with Hindi daily Jansatta for a long time, and also served as an Assistant Editor with Purvagrah published from Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal. He also worked in Hindi news daily Amrit Prabhat, published from Allahabad and Lucknow, for a short span of time.

Prior to joining National Book Trust as an Editorial Consultant, Dabral also worked with Sahara Samay as Editor.