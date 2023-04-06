Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader A K Antony expressed deep disappointment on Thursday after his son, Anil K Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The younger Antony, who previously served as the head of the Digital Media Cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, had left the Congress party in January, citing "intolerant calls to retract tweet" regarding a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Antony's father AK Antony shows support for Congress

An emotionally charged Antony addressed reporters at the KPCC headquarters in Kerala, where he declared his loyalty to the Nehru family and criticized his son's decision to join the BJP. "I am deeply pained by Anil's decision to join the BJP. It was a wrong decision," said Antony. He also vowed to continue to be a Congressman until his last breath and to raise his voice against the BJP and the RSS.

#WATCH | They (BJP) is destroying constitutional values of this country...... During and after independence, Nehru family treated everyone irrespective of their caste, language, region, as one: Congress leader & former Defence minister AK Antony pic.twitter.com/sNVsJBifoG — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

In response to Anil's allegations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, Antony reaffirmed his support for the family and their efforts to safeguard India's basic ideals. He stated that his loyalty would always lie with the Nehru family, which is still at the forefront of the "fearless fight to safeguard the basic ideals of India".

BJP welcomes Anil Antony

The BJP welcomed Anil Antony into the party, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal praising him as a "very grounded political worker." Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Anil K Antony criticized the Congress leadership for working for a "single-family" instead of working for the country. He stated that he was convinced that the BJP cared for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

Anil K Antony also clarified that his decision to join the BJP was not about personalities, but about a difference of opinion and ideas. "This is not about personalities, this is about differences of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," he said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.