Empowering Women: Indian Army opens skill development centre in Gurez

By- Idris Ul Mehraj

Srinagar: In the border village of North Kashmir's Gurez sector, close to the Line of Control, the Indian army has set up a skill development centre for the women of the area. The Indian army has chosen the best location for the Skill development centre in Gurez Valley. Overlooking the Habba Khatoon Peak, these women are being trained in various skills to make them independent.

Habba Khatoon known as 'The Nightingale of Kashmir' was a poet from the 16th century and holds great respect in the Kashmiri Story. And there could have been no better inspiration for these women. These women are taught various skills including computers, stitching and many other skills. The main motive of the Indian army is to make them Independent so that they can start a business of their own. The women who are attending these classes are thankful to the Indian army for opening such a skill development institute in Gurez valley.

(Image Source: Idris Ul Mehraj)

''This is a great opportunity for us and benefits all of us. Skill development is very important in a world where everything is digital. We are coming out of depression because of this institute, most of us had completed our studies and didn't have a job; now, we can spend our time with each other and learn a skill. We are not wasting our time any more and also becoming independent. It's a great platform provided by the Indian army, and they always have played a great role for the people living in far-flung areas. We are highly thankful for the Indian army, '' said Saima, A student.

The bordering villages of North Kashmir have faced a lot of violence due to continuous ceasefire violations from across the border for decades. There were hundreds of people killed and injured during these violations. Many houses and properties were damaged too. The women of these areas have suffered a lot due to the volatile situation. And now, after the last year's ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, these people are living normal lives.

This centre will give these women wings to fly. The area generally gets cut off after the first snowfall in April and people living in these areas, especially women, do have not much to do. This skill development institute has also helped them to interact with each other.

''I want to thank the Indian army for opening this centre. It gave us a great opportunity, we were sitting at home and not doing anything. But now we are learning various skills. Earlier, we used to sit idle at home during winters as well. Now we have a skill and an institute to come and learn and earn from.'' said Roshni, a student.

The Indian army has been working hard to open such kinds of initiatives for the women living in these bordering areas. Many such centres have been opened in various sectors close to the Line of Control.