हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian

The police and the CRPF are carrying out the operation in which two to three terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, are believed to be trapped.

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian
Representational Image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday (July 18).

The police and the CRPF are carrying out the operation in which two to three terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, are believed to be trapped.

“Encounter has started at Check Sadiq Khan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

Earlier a joint team of Police, 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after having an input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police officer said, “As the joint searching part cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces which were retaliated and an encounter started.”

Sources in the police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped, adding they have input that a top LeT commander can be among them. However, the actual number and identity could be revealed once the operation concludes, said the source.

Meanwhile, security forces have installed lights in the surrounding area and have sealed entry and exit points so that terrorists cannot take advantage of darkness and flee from spot.

It is the eighth encounter in the last 17 days in the Kashmir valley. The security forces have killed 15 terrorists in the last 7 encounters. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerrorismLashkar-e-TaibaCRPF
Next
Story

11 MP districts to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert

Must Watch

PT23M36S

Indian Army bravely keeps vigil at LoC; Watch ground report