Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday (July 18).

The police and the CRPF are carrying out the operation in which two to three terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, are believed to be trapped.

“Encounter has started at Check Sadiq Khan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir zone police said in a tweet.

Earlier a joint team of Police, 34RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation after having an input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police officer said, “As the joint searching part cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces which were retaliated and an encounter started.”

Sources in the police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped, adding they have input that a top LeT commander can be among them. However, the actual number and identity could be revealed once the operation concludes, said the source.

Meanwhile, security forces have installed lights in the surrounding area and have sealed entry and exit points so that terrorists cannot take advantage of darkness and flee from spot.

It is the eighth encounter in the last 17 days in the Kashmir valley. The security forces have killed 15 terrorists in the last 7 encounters.

