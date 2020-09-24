Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, second such incident of the day

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, the second encounter of the day in south Kashmir. A joint operation was launched by the Anantnag Police, the local unit of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The exchange of fire started in Sirhama village of Bijbehara town in the district. Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two to three terrorists are believed to be present in the area. However, the actual number of terrorists can be confirmed only when the operation ends.

Kashmir Zone IGP confirmed the news, "Encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details will be shared."

A police officer said, "After the input of Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint operation by the Anantnag Police, the local unit of the Indian Army and CRPF was launched. A cordon and search operation is going on in Sirhama village.”

He said, "As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, terrorists fired upon searching team and the fire was retaliated thus starting the encounter."

Earlier, a terrorist of Al-Badar terror outfit was killed in Tral area in Awantipora area of south Kashmir and huge arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. According to initial reports, the encounter started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to J&K Police, one unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter. "One terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,’’ the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Additional reinforcement was also rushed to the encounter site. Meanwhile, a search and combing operation was underway in the area to flush out terrorists hiding in the area.