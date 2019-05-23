close

Pulwama

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

Pic Courtesy: Representational Image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dadsara area of Tral in south Kashmir district this evening following a specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired at them.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides was on and further details were awaited.

 

Tags:
PulwamaPulwama encounterTraldadsaraJammu and Kashmir
