An encounter broke out in the early hours of Sunday between security forces and terrorists in Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

News agency ANI reported that the security forces and terrorists have been exchanging gunfire. It is also reported that the security forces are trying to pin down the terrorists and prevent them from creating an escape route.

The number of terrorists is currently unknown.

(This is a breaking news report and more details will be added when available)