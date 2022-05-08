हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu Kashmir

Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists trapped

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Cheyan Devsar village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Representational image

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Cheyan Devsar village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

IGP Kashmir said, “The operation has been launched on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Cheyan Devsar, contact is established and the operation is going on.”

A senior police officer monitoring the operation said, “As the joint search team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, and gunfight started.”

The police has input that two terrorists are trapped.

It’s pertinent to mention here this is the 43rd encounter this year. Earlier, 42 anti-terror operations by security forces killed 65 terrorists, including 16 Pakistani terrorists.

 

