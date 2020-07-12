हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

An ecnounter broke out between terrorists and security forces  in Reban area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (July 11) night. 

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore

An officer said a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, 22 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Reban area of Sopore after a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A security official said that a cordon and search operation in Reban area turned into an encounter when hiding terrorists opened fire.

“As the joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon searching party. The fire was retaliated by the joint team,  and a encounter started in the area.” said an officer.

Sources in police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

In June, a civilian and a CRPF jawan was killed in a terror attack in Sopore Model Town. Since then the cordon and searches were continuously going on in different areas of Sopore. 

