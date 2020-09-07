Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter broke out on Monday between terrorists and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police confirmed. The gunfight has started in Kawoosa Khalisa area of the Budgam district. At least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Kawoosa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

A police officer said that when the team of security forces cordoned the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party. The fire was retaliated by the team following which the encounter started. Sources in the police said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and firefight is going on.

"As the joint team cordoned the area, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party, which was retaliated by the searching team, and an encounter started," said the police officer.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.