Tulasi Gowda

'Encyclopedia of Forest': When barefoot Tulasi Gowda received her Padma Shri from the President

Hailing from Honnali village in Karnataka, she has planted more than 30,000 saplings and takes care of the nurseries of the forest department.

&#039;Encyclopedia of Forest&#039;: When barefoot Tulasi Gowda received her Padma Shri from the President
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Tulasi Gowda, a 72-year-old environmentalist, received the Padma Shri award from the President of India on Monday (November 8). And she went to take her award, barefoot, and won several hearts and not just the award. Gowda is one of the 119 Padma awardees for the year 2020. Hailing from Honnali village in Karnataka, she has planted more than 30,000 saplings and takes care of the nurseries of the forest department.

Also read: Meet Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba, orange seller from Mangaluru who built a school with life's savings

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Gowda on the occasion. The official Twitter handle of the President of India tweeted, "President Kovind presents Padma Shri o Smt Tulsi Gowda for social work. She is an environmentalist from Karnataka who has planted more than 30,000 saplings and has been involved in environmental conservation activities for the past six decades."

 

 

Gowda belongs to Halakki Tribal in Karnataka and is also referred to as the Encyclopedia of Forest due to her vast knowledge of diverse species of plants and herbs. 

(With ANI inputs)

 

