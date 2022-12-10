'Enemy nation carrying out cowardly attack': Punjab DGP on blast outside Tarn Taran police station

TARN TARAN: On Friday, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran. Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the low-intensity blast and assured that "stringent action" will be taken. While speaking to reporters, he said, "Stringent action will be taken. Since AAP came to power, big gangsters nabbed in Punjab. People who were acting under the protection of old parties were caught. Strict action will be taken."

Officials said on Saturday with DGP Gaurav Yadav described the RPG as military-grade hardware. According to preliminary information, it is a military-grade hardware, the DGP said, adding that there was a possibility that it was smuggled from across the border.

"There is a clear indication that it is a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," he said. Some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway on Friday night, police said.

Saanjh Kendra centre provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates. There was no casualty in the incident, police said.

Director General of Police Yadav, who visited the site, said that according to preliminary investigation conducted so far, the grenade was fired by using the RPG from the highway at 11.22 pm and it hit the Suvidha Centre of the Sarhali police station.

"We have registered an FIR under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,) in this regard," the DGP told the media here. Yadav said police have recovered the rocket launcher and propeller.

This yr, there've been around 200 drone crossings. In last one month, several drones were intercepted, heroin&arms were seized. I believe that the enemy nation is rattled&is carrying out a cowardly attack in the night, to distract: Punjab DGP on low-intensity blast in Tarn Taran pic.twitter.com/TZuflEn26v December 10, 2022

"We are investigating technically and forensically. We are collecting clues from the scene of the crime to reconstruct what happened," the DGP said. A forensic team and a squad of the army have reached the site.

To a question, the DGP said there appears to be many similarities of this attack with the Mohali RPG attack incident, though forensic details were being examined.

The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the Saanjh Kendra centre. The windowpanes of the Saanjh Kendra were damaged in the incident.

There were some police personnel present at the police station when the incident took place. Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali.

