Nawab Malik

ED attaches Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's properties under PMLA

ED has provisionally attached properties belonging to Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments, and Malik Infrastructure under the anti-money laundering law. 

ED attaches Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik&#039;s properties under PMLA
File Photo

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (April 13) provisionally attached properties belonging to Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Besides Malik, the ED has provisionally attached belonging to his family members, Solidus Investments, and Malik Infrastructure under the anti-money laundering law in a case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his underworld gang.

As per PTI, the central agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order attaching properties belonging to, “Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik alias Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. And Malik Infrastructure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)."

The properties attached include the Goawala compound and a commercial unit in Mumbai's suburban Kurla (West), a 147.79-acre agricultural land located in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, three flats in Kurla (West) and two residential flats in Bandra (West).

Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money laundering case. 

The ED has accused the NCP leader of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to "usurp a property in Mumbai`s Kurla area" which has a market value at Rs 300 crore currently and belongs rightfully to Munira Plumber.

Denying the federal agency's charge, Malik told the Bombay High Court that he had bought the property in a bonafide transaction three decades ago, adding that Plumber has now changed her mind about the transaction.

In another development, the Supreme Court today agreed to consider listing for hearing Malik's appeal seeking immediate release from prison in this money laundering case. 

(With agency inputs)

