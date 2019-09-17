close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Moin Qureshi

Enforcement Directorate attaches meat exporter Moin Qureshi's Delhi farmhouse, Bikaner fort worth Rs 9.35 crore

The ED has so far attached worth 12.69 crores of Moin Qureshi in this case. Earlier, in September 2017, ED had attached assets worth 3.34 crore.

Enforcement Directorate attaches meat exporter Moin Qureshi&#039;s Delhi farmhouse, Bikaner fort worth Rs 9.35 crore
File Image

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 9.35 crore under the Provision of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others. The properties attached by the ED include a Delhi farmhouse and an old fort in the border town of Bikaner in Rajasthan. 

Live TV

The assets were held in the name of a shell firm controlled by Qureshi, ED said in a statement today. The shell or fictitious properties identified by the agency are: M/s Evershine Hospitality Pvt Ltd, M/s Skyrise Infratech Pvt Ltd, M/s Impress Estate Pvt Ltd and M/s Millennium Propcon Pvt Ltd. 

The ED has so far attached worth 12.69 crores of Moin Qureshi in this case. Earlier, in September 2017, ED had attached assets worth 3.34 crore.

Qureshi has been under the scanner for alleged tax evasion and hawala-like dealings. Apart from the ED, he's facing probes from the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for illegal black money hoarding. The ED registered two FIRs under the PMLA – the first one in 2014, and the second one in 2015.

The ED said Qureshi was in touch with senior officers of CBI and he would collect money from different individuals either directly or through his agents such as Sathish Babu Sana to influence the cases being investigated by CBI.

Several senior public officers, including former CBI Director A P Singh, have also been named in the FIRs. 

Tags:
Moin QureshiEnforcement Directoratemoney launderingPMLA
Next
Story

Thank you for standing by us, tweets ISRO for support on Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today