NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

ED detains Sanjay Raut hours after raid at his house in land scam case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained bythe ED in a land scam case, ANI reported. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ED detains Sanjay Raut hours after raid at his house in land scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday (July 31) detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case, hours after conducting searches at his residence in Mumbai, ANI reported. Several party leaders were present on the spot when the ED officials were taking Raut with them. Earlier in the morning today, ED sleuths, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow in Mumbai and began the search.

Raut, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member, has maintained that he has not done anything wrong and claimed that he was being targeted due to "political vendetta".

Shortly after ED began its searches at his premises at 7 am, Raut tweeted, "I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam." He added, "I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena." 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022