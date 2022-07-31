ED detains Sanjay Raut hours after raid at his house in land scam case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday (July 31) detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case, hours after conducting searches at his residence in Mumbai, ANI reported. Several party leaders were present on the spot when the ED officials were taking Raut with them. Earlier in the morning today, ED sleuths, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow in Mumbai and began the search.

Raut, senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member, has maintained that he has not done anything wrong and claimed that he was being targeted due to "political vendetta".

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being taken by ED officials along with them after he was detained in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case from his residence pic.twitter.com/VtjjuQJhxM — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Shortly after ED began its searches at his premises at 7 am, Raut tweeted, "I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam." He added, "I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena."