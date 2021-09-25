Ensure Afghanistan's territory not used to spread terrorism: PM Narendra Modi’s appeal at 76th UNGA summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 25) addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York emphasised that Afghanistan should not be used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.

Speaking at the 76th session of UNGA, PM Modi said that it should be ensured that no country takes advantage of the delicate situation in the war-torn Afghan nation and urged the world community to provide help to the women, children and minorities there.

“It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities,” ANI quoted the PM Modi as saying.

He added, “We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women & children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help.”

Without naming Pakistan, Modi said that there are “countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool”. He warned, “Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them. It has to be ensured that Afghanistan isn't used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks.”

The Indian PM, who was on a 3-day visit to the US, also paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families,” he said at the UNGA.

Further, PM Modi invited vaccine manufacturers across the globe to make vaccines in India. He also informed the UNGA about Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D, the world’s first DNA-based vaccine.

“I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19,” the PM said.

He asserted, “Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all.”

(With agency inputs)

