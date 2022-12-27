‘Ensure treatment for everyone’: Health Minister directs hospitals as Covid mock drills begin

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed all hospitals across the country to ensure that everyone gets treatment in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases as mock drills to ascertain preparedness began on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after visiting Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the Health Minister said, “To make sure there isn't a Covid surge in the country, PM Narendra Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if the covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment.”

In the wake of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in China, mock drills began across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure their readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19, following an advisory by the Centre.

At a meeting with doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday, the Health Minister said, "Based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response."

Covid mock drill begins in India

The exercise will focus on parameters such as the availability of health facilities in all districts, the capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, and optimal availability of doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

It will also focus on human resource capacity in terms of healthcare professionals trained on COVID-19 management, healthcare professionals trained in ventilatory management protocol for severe cases, healthcare workers trained in the operation of PSA plants, etc. And availability of Advanced and Basic Life Support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, testing equipment and reagents and that of essential drugs among others.

Referring to the surge in COVID-19 trajectory in many countries around the world, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday underlined that it was necessary that in all states and UTs requisite public health measures are put in place to meet any exigencies.

"Preparedness of COVID-19 health facilities is crucial to ensure that states and districts are in a state of readiness to meet an increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter. "The objective of this exercise is to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID-19," he said.

Bhushan further said follow-up on any gap assessment shall be required to be undertaken by the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary (health) and or MD-NHM of states who will also be required to monitor the exercise personally under the overall guidance of the health minister of respective states.

The Uttar Pradesh government has activated the administrative machinery to test Covid preparedness and management, including the conduct of mock drills at medical colleges and hospitals across the state after two fresh cases were reported from Unnao and Agra.

Delhi government officials have begun physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries, the authorities said."We have started physically visiting all government hospitals. An inventory of beds, liquid medical oxygen, ventilators and other equipment is being prepared. It will be ready by Monday evening," East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka said.

India records single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459). The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the health ministry said. It said 49,464 tests for the detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours. Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of seven cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,43,342 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.06 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

