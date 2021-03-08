Entry, exit gates of stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line closed: DMRC

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates of stations on the Tikri Kalan-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh section of the Delhi Metro's Green Line have been closed for security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Though no reason was mentioned by DMRC, it can be a possibility that more women and supporters turn up to borders to offer their support, on the occasion of International Women's Day.



Tikri border is one of the epicentres of the farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws. Since November 2020, thousands of farmers are protesting on the peripheries of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three new agricultural laws.

"Security update Entry/exit gates of stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh on the green line are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The stations that fall between these two stations are -Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma (Modern Industrial Estate) and Bahadurgarh City. Further details are awaited.

