Error In Distribution Of CUET Paper Leaves To Ruckus In Kanpur

New Delhi: Students created a ruckus at the Mandhana area under the Chaybepur police station of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday at the time of the CUET exam on Wednesday. The ruckus was created after an English medium student received a wrong question paper.

Someone from the crowd also pelted stones at the college premises. Due to the worsening situation, heavy police forces were deployed as the crowd went out of control. The video of the ruckus went viral on social media.

Reportedly, the CUET exam was conducted offline for many students. At the time of the examination, chaos happened when English median students received a Hindi medium question paper.

As per the the college management, this is the human error that led to the confusion, the will be conducted again with a fresh date, TIO reported.

Earlier, NTA postponed the CUET UG 2024 exams scheduled for May 15 across the centres in Delhi. NTA released the official notification, the agency stated, "It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only."